Italian Embassy bats off MP's claim of oil and gas corruption



The Italian ambassador "confirmed" an Italian company previously qualified to bid for oil exploration licenses had no knowledge of claims they were asked for bribes by Lebanese officials, Nicolas Tueni, the minister of state for combating corruption, said Sunday. The envoy's remark came during a Friday meeting between Tueni and Italian Ambassador to Lebanon Massimo Marotti following a two-day parliamentary session during which MPs questioned the Cabinet on government progress.



MP Boutros Harb alleged that politicians had demanded millions of dollars from Italian oil giant Eni SpA if any potential bid for licenses were to be successful.



Harb declined to name any of the specific companies.

...