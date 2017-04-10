Car theft ringleader involved in police death arrested

POLICE ARREST LEADER OF CAR THEFT RING Internal Security Forces arrested the leader of an auto-theft ring involved in the death of a police officer in Metn's Roueisat, the force said in a statement Sunday.



The two suspects admitted to hiding four Hyundai Tucson SUVs in Mount Lebanon with the aim of taking them to the Bekaa.



He is said to have confessed to carrying out tens of car thefts with the intention of transporting vehicles to Syria.



His accomplice admitted to moving the stolen cars from Beirut to the Bekaa Valley.



AUTHORITIES ARREST SUSPECT OVER BLACKMAIL Police arrested a 37-year-old man suspected of sexually abusing and blackmailing a young boy, the ISF said in a statement Saturday.

...