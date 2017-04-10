Fatah forces to end bloody faceoff with Badr’s group

Fatah Movement forces are poised to take over territory controlled by an extremist faction in Ain al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp Monday after three days of running gun battles that left seven dead and more than 40 wounded, security sources said. The clashes that began Friday when a group with links to Al-Qaeda led by notorious fugitive Bilal Badr group opened fire on the newly deployed joint Palestinian forces in the south Lebanon camp.



Badr Sunday refused to meet a six-hour deadline to hand himself in to camp authorities.



Security sources said that Badr looked set to flee his powerbase in the Al-Tiri area of the camp to avoid capture before the Palestinian force move in within hours.



The fighting broke out Friday when Badr, who objected to the deployment of the new unit backed by Fatah fighters, opened fire on the joint Palestinian force. This led Fatah to commit militarily to driving Badr from the Al-Tiri neighborhood of Ain al-Hilweh. The fighting spilled out from the camp, affecting Sidon and its neighboring areas.

