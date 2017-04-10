Activists protest at Baabda Palace for new electoral law

Activists from civil society organization Parliament For Everybody Monday protested outside Baabda Palace, where a Cabinet session led by President Michel Aoun will take place to discuss a new electoral law.



Interior Minister Nouhad Machnouk confirmed that there would be a "technical delay" to the parliamentary elections, adding that there will be a new electoral law applied at the upcoming polls slated for June.



Parliamentary elections were originally scheduled to take place between May 21 and June 21, but political deadlock is expected to delay elections beyond June.

...