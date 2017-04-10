Two Lebanese arrested for ties to Daesh

General Security arrested two Lebanese over their ties to Daesh (ISIS) and for working at the behest of the extremist group in Lebanon, the directorate announced Monday.



The statement said that the two suspects admitted during questioning to forming a terror organization led by Aa.S., along with several accomplices, with the aim of recruiting new men to join the group in neighboring Syria.



The suspects also confessed to establishing an armed group and training its members to announce an "Islamic emirate" in north Lebanon.

...