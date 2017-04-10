Over 70 percent of Lebanon's border with Syria is secure: British ambassador

British Ambassador to Lebanon Hugo Shorter on Monday signed an updated agreement with the Lebanese Army that aims to boost security at the border with Syria.



Shorter also praised the "excellent" work of the Lebanese security forces.



Shorter made his remarks after meeting with Aoun and U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Elizabeth Richard to discuss the Land Border Security Project.



They discussed U.K. and U.S. support for the Lebanese security forces and the border project, which aims to secure the entirety of the Lebanon-Syria border, a statement issued by the British Embassy in Lebanon said.

