FPM demands swift agreement on vote law

The Free Patriotic Movement is staunchly opposed to the 1960 vote law, an extension of MP's term and vacuum in the Parliament said party leader Gebran Bassil on Monday.



The Orthodox Gathering Law, as it is called, was proposed in 2012 by former Deputy Speaker Elie Ferzli, and was supported mainly by the FPM.



Last month, Bassil unveiled the FPM's latest hybrid vote law proposal, which also failed to break the deadlock.



Only the Lebanese Forces, the FPM's key ally, has supported Bassil's proposal.

...