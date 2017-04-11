Can STL defense poke enough holes in prosecution’s case?

After months of testimony presented on behalf of the prosecution at the Special Tribunal for Lebanon, recent weeks have marked the first time that members of the defense have been able to cross-examine expert witness Gary Platt.



Because so much of the prosecution's case relies on records of phone calls between the various alleged conspirators, Platt's testimony over the past months has served almost as a map of the prosecution's damning narrative.



Though Platt has said numerous times that the inconsistencies pointed out by Hannis and Aouni do not mean members of the alleged networks could not be tied to key events in the plot, the defense's case so far leaves the prosecution with a steep hill to climb.

