Ain al-Hilweh fighting ebbs as Badr flees stronghold



An embattled extremist who sparked four-days of clashes fled his stronghold in Ain al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp late Monday, allowing camp authorities to start moving in to take control and end the heavy fighting that killed at least 10 .



Units from the joint Palestinian security force and Fatah Movement entered the area in search of Badr and his men, concluding the latest bloody battle to hit the south Lebanon camp.



Having already surrounded Badr, joint Palestinian force and Fatah Movement units began the day with an assault on his stronghold in a fresh attempt to dislodge his group from the camp.



As fighting ebbed and flowed through the tight streets of Ain al-Hilweh Monday evening, Palestinian sources said that a delegation from Osbat al-Ansar – a major Islamist group in the camp – entered Al-Tiri to encourage Badr to hand himself in to Palestinian authorities.



Sources said that the unusual addition of PFLP-GC forces from outside Ain al-Hilweh was prompted after Badr occupied a building in the camp that acts as one of the group's weapons stores.



Several shells from inside Ain al-Hilweh landed in the areas near the camp, particularly in the Villat area that left several wounded.

