Army chief tackles border security with U.S., U.K. envoys



For the first time since his appointment, Lebanese Army head Gen. Joseph Aoun met with the British and American ambassadors Monday to discuss the ongoing Land Border Security Project.



According to a statement released by the British Embassy, Monday's meeting was an opportunity for all three parties to discuss the provision of ongoing aid to the Army as well as the support currently being provided to Lebanon's border regions.



In the joint statement, the U.K. committed to train more than 11,000 Lebanese soldiers by 2019, and to build additional watchtowers along the border.



The United States and the U.K. are currently the two largest funders of the Army.

...