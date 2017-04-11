New panel set to take fresh swing at vote law

A newly formed ministerial committee tasked with drafting an electoral law will hold its first meeting Tuesday, in the latest official attempt to speed up a deal on a voting system and subsequently averting much-feared parliamentary vacuum.



During a Cabinet session Monday, Prime Minister Saad Hariri urged rival parties to make "sacrifices" in order to help promote an agreement on a new vote law.



The Cabinet, which met in a special session chaired by Aoun at Baabda Palace, discussed the issue of a voting system and decided to set up a ministerial committee headed by Hariri to explore a new electoral law.



Addressing the ministers, Aoun said the Cabinet sessions would be open-ended until a new electoral law agreement is reached.



As the Cabinet was in session, activists from civil society group "Parliament for Everybody" protested outside Baabda Palace, calling for a new electoral law and rejecting a new extension of Parliament's term.

