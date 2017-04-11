Hariri calls for steady efforts to restore confidence in Lebanon

Prime Minister Saad Hariri Tuesday called on businessmen to unite efforts with the government to protect Lebanon and restore confidence in the Lebanese state.



"Our duty is to regain confidence after years of constitutional vacuum, deadlock in institutions, political division, tension in Arab and international relations and bleakness in economy and investments," Hariri said in a speech at the Lebanese Economic Forum, held at the Phoenicia Intercontinental Hotel in Beirut.



The prime minister said that the government faces enormous challenges ahead to restore investors' confidence in the Lebanese economy, although he expressed optimism that the aim would eventually be met.



Hariri said that the election of President Michel Aoun and the formation of the Cabinet ended years of division.

...