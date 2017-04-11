Technical delay, proportional vote law likely: Machnouk

Interior Minister Nouhad Machnouk has said that proportionality was likely to be adopted in the new electoral law that will govern the upcoming parliamentary elections, as MP Walid Jumblatt warned of Christian-Muslim division.



The Cabinet, headed by President Michel Aoun, Monday decided to form a ministerial committee tasked with drafting an electoral law.



The meeting came one day after a high-ranking Hezbollah delegation, headed by the party's deputy leader Sheikh Naim Qassem, met with President Michel Aoun and Bassil at Baabda Palace to present a proportional vote law proposal. This proposal is aimed at breaking the monthslong deadlock over an electoral law to replace the disputed 1960 majoritarian system.



Bassil's latest hybrid vote law proposal had already been spurned by the Amal Movement, MP Walid Jumblatt's bloc and the Marada Movement.

