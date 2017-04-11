Gemayel demands accountability and action from Cabinet

Kataeb party leader Sami Gemayel Tuesday blasted political rivals, calling on the Lebanese to hold officials accountable for prioritizing their personal interests.



Gemayel demanded a parliamentary committee to investigate the electricity barges, in addition to holding the Cabinet accountable for their lack of action since its formation – particularly when it came to the electoral law.



Gemayel also blasted the Cabinet's new electricity plan to lease additional power barges, which he said have to the minister's benefit starting with the two that came to Lebanon under Mikati's government in 2012 .

...