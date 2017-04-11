Shura Council reverses decision on controversial Beirut beach resort

Shura Council Tuesday reversed a decision that revoked the construction permit of Eden Bay resort at Beirut's Ramlet al-Baida beach.



Activists from civil society group Beirut Madinati in March protested at the Beirut Municipality, urging the Beirut Governor Ziad Chebib to implement the decision, following the continued construction of the controversial beach resort.



A wave of protests took place at the construction site and outside the Beirut Municipality headquarters over the last year prior to the Shura Council decision in February.

