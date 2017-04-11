Ministerial vote law panel meets despite deep division

A newly formed ministerial committee tasked with drafting an electoral law held its first meeting Tuesday in the Cabinet's attempt to reach consensus on the matter.



The meeting came a day after a high-ranking Hezbollah delegation headed by party's deputy leader Sheikh Naim Qassem met with President Michel Aoun and Bassil at Baabda Palace to present a proportional vote proposal aimed at breaking the months long deadlock over an electoral law to replace the disputed 1960 majoritarian system.



The Parliament's Secretariat decided to hold a legislative session on Thursday, which is highly-expected to include a draft law on the extension of the Parliament's mandate.



Parliament For Everybody also protested Monday against a term extension outside of Baabda Palace prior to a Cabinet session chaired by Aoun.

