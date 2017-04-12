Refugee camp residents speak of shock at latest clashes

While some families have insisted on staying in the restive Palestinian refugee camp of Ain al-Hilweh when others decided to flee, several residents agreed Tuesday that recent fighting has wreaked havoc on some of the camp's neighborhoods. Ain al-Hilweh has experienced intense clashes since Friday, when Fatah Movement fighters and members of the joint Palestinian security force faced off against a group led by Al-Qaeda-linked extremist Bilal Badr in the camp's Al-Tiri neighborhood.



The clashes prompted many families to leave the camp, Umm al-Zahraa among them.



A staunch supporter of Badr, Zahraa said she knew that although the camp has seen many clashes, this bout was not the same.



Hashem, who oversees the Ain al-Hilweh office of Developmental Action without Borders – Nabaa, said that the destruction suffered by parts of the camp was major.

