Ain al-Hilweh security deployment held up

Factions in the Palestinian refugee camp of Ain al-Hilweh Tuesday delayed the deployment of the recently re-established joint security force into the former stronghold of extremist Bilal Badr, following five days of clashes. Gunbattles erupted in the camp Friday between Badr's supporters and the joint force, leaving at least 10 dead and some 50 wounded over five days, including numerous civilians.



The joint Palestinian force was due to enter the Al-Tiri neighborhood Tuesday morning, but Badr's loyalists fired shots at the unit's members to block their entry.



A security source told The Daily Star that gunbattles erupted Tuesday in Ain al-Hilweh after Badr loyalists opened fire on Fatah forces, which were retreating to an area near Al-Tiri to make way for the joint force's deployment.



At around 11:30 a.m. the intensity of the clashes increased when Badr's group tried to launch an attack on the force's headquarters, said Abu Ali Talal, an officer in the force.



Issa, whose membership with the Fatah Movement is on hold, is a staunch rival of Badr, whose group is suspected of having assassinated several members of Issa's group.

...