U.S. delivers security equipment to the Rafik Hariri International Airport

The United States delivered advanced security equipment to Lebanon's airport security staff Tuesday that will allow for improved inspection methods and help mitigate threats against the country's only international airport.



Machnouk also praised Lebanon's efforts to strengthen security, saying that authorities have received a vote of confidence both internally and regionally.



A source from the airport told The Daily Star that the equipment was worth roughly $500,000 .



Richard also said that the U.S. is actively training airport personnel via the Diplomatic Security Anti-Terrorism Assistance program, which provides advanced training to help security personnel thwart aviation security threats.



Last June, Lebanon was removed from an International Civil Aviation Organization sky safety blacklist following the implementation of security measures around the airport.

...