Beit Beirut: The last witness on the demarcation line

The "demarcation line" that once divided west Beirut from east Beirut has been eliminated in practice to erase all traces of segregation, and thus limiting its existence within the minds of people.



However, one testimonial to this history decided to come out of the dark silence: "Beit Beirut" or "The House of Beirut," a historical landmark that marks the first public museum to document the Lebanese Civil War.



Now it has become a museum and an urban cultural center, symbolizing the resurgence of the prestigious cultural and pedagogical heritage that Beirut has gained across its history and beyond its borders.



From the "house of death" to the "house of hope," Beit Beirut is making April 13 take another course – building the way for a common future while learning from our crucial past.

