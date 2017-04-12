Turkish municipalities donate funeral vehicles to Tripoli

Turkey's Union of Municipalities donated two funeral trucks to the northern city of Tripoli Monday, in a show of enhanced cooperation between Lebanese and Turkish municipalities.



The Turkish ambassador went on to say that the donation of the vehicles was made at the request of the Municipality of Tripoli.



Turkey's Union of Municipalities is made up of Turkey's 1,397 municipalities and is tasked with empowering local administrators and fostering international cooperation.



The union has been in contact with Tripoli's municipality for several months.



Qamareddine confirmed that the Municipality of Tripoli had asked for the funeral trucks during a previous meeting with Turkey's Union of Municipalities.

