Beirut mayor touts waste-to-energy plan

BEIRUT: In a bid to solve Beirut's waste management problem, the Municipality of Beirut has put forward a plan for the construction of a waste-to-energy plant: a facility designed to combust waste to produce electricity. While this approach has been successful in Europe, the plan – spearheaded by Beirut Mayor Jamal Itani – has raised concerns within the academic community that mismanagement of the plant could lead to environmental and health hazards.



The Beirut Municipality issued a tender for waste collection last Thursday, aiming to establish the necessary infrastructure for waste separation.



Itani said the plan includes the placement of three different types of collection bins around the city and a media campaign to inform the community about how to separate waste.



Mayor Itani dismissed this approach for Lebanon, saying that the waste-to-energy plan aims to solve the problem of landfills rather than adding to it.



The Basel Convention – EU legislation regulating the transboundary movement of waste – limits the transportation of hazardous waste.



If everything proceeds as planned, the waste-to-energy plant is expected to be functional three years from now.

...