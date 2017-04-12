Electoral law rift plunges Lebanon into fresh crisis

Lebanon Tuesday teetered on the verge of a major political crisis caused mainly by rivals' failure to agree on a new electoral law and which could affect President Michel Aoun's administration, prompting Speaker Nabih Berri to go ahead with plans to extend Parliament's term for one more year following two extensions in 2013 and 2014 . In a quick response to Berri's measure, which apparently seeks to prevent the country from falling into parliamentary vacuum, the two major allied Christian parties, the Free Patriotic Movement and the Lebanese Forces, vowed to boycott Thursday's Parliament session devoted to extending the legislative body's mandate for one year and oppose any new extension.



This extension [of Parliament's term] is in the country's interest," Berri was quoted as telling visitors at his Ain al-Tineh residence Tuesday night. He said the Parliament session was aimed at prodding rival factions to agree on a new electoral law to govern the upcoming parliamentary elections.



Machnouk said it was impossible for the Cabinet to endorse a new electoral law ahead of Thursday's Parliament meeting.

...