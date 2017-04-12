Ex-MP Samir Frangieh dies at 71

Politicians and citizens mourned the death of former MP Samir Frangieh, who passed away Tuesday at the age of 71 following a prolonged battle with cancer.



Frangieh played a substantial part in the so-called 2005 Cedar Revolution, the series of protests that erupted in the wake of the assassination of former Prime Minister Rafik Hariri.



"Goodbye Samir," PSP head MP Walid Jumblatt said via Twitter.



Goodbye to a pillar among the pillars of the Cedar Revolution".



Ordinary citizens also took to social media to express their grief at the loss of a man who many considered to be one of Lebanon's few upstanding politicians.

...