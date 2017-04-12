Hariri vows to restore confidence, renews aid plea

Prime Minister Saad Hariri pledged Tuesday to restore confidence in the Lebanese state and economy following years of presidential vacuum, paralysis in constitutional institutions, political divisions and tension with other Arab countries.



Hariri recalled that restoring confidence was the motto of his 30-member Cabinet formed in December.



"When we chose this motto, we meant confidence in all its meanings: the confidence of the Lebanese in their state and its institutions, the confidence of expatriates in their homeland and its economy, the confidence of the Arabs and the international community in Lebanon and the confidence of investors in general in the Lebanese economy," he said, adding: "You of all people know that gaining trust is hard, preserving it is harder and regaining it is even harder".



Reaffirming his own confidence in Lebanon and the Lebanese, Hariri called for bolstering national unity to protect the country from the reverberations of regional turmoil.

