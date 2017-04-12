Bassil defends FPM's vote law proposal

Free Patriotic Movement chief Gebran Bassil Wednesday said that his support for the inclusion of a proportional system in the new electoral law was clear.



A new political rift emerged on Tuesday over attempts by Speaker Nabih Berri to go ahead with plans to extend Parliament's term for one more year following two extensions in 2013 and 2014 .



However, the FPM and its Christian ally the Lebanese Forces said they would boycott Thursday's Parliament session devoted to extending the legislative body's mandate for one year and would oppose any new extension.

...