Heavy clashes resume in Ain al-Hilweh

An intense exchange of fire Wednesday marked the sixth day of clashes in Lebanon's largest Palestinian refugee camp as the Palestinian joint security force mobilized to enter the notorious Al-Tiri neighborhood.



Fatah Movement leaders have rejected an agreement to allow Badr to flee Al-Tiri in return for the recently re-established joint security forces to deploy.



The joint Palestinian force was due to enter the Al-Tiri neighborhood Tuesday morning, but Badr's loyalists opened fire at the unit's members.

