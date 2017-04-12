Ex-PM Mikati says Parliament extension part of political deal

Former Prime Minister Najib Mikati Wednesday said the Parliament extension endeavor was part of the deal that saw the election of President Michel Aoun.



A new political rift emerged on Tuesday over attempts by Speaker Nabih Berri to go ahead with plans to extend Parliament's term for one more year, following two extensions in 2013 and 2014 .



President Michel Aoun has also warned against extending Parliament's term without first coming to an agreement on the broad lines of a new electoral law.

