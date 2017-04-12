Political flurry ahead of Parliament extension session

Key political blocs in Lebanon Wednesday scrambled to reach a last minute agreement on the country's electoral law ahead of a controversial Parliamentary session that will likely see a new extension for the Parliament's term.



Abou Faour confirmed to local media that that the bloc will be present at Thursday's parliamentary session, and suggested considering the 1960 majoritarian voting law should political parties fail to agree on a new voting law.



A new political rift emerged on Tuesday over attempts by Speaker Nabih Berri to go ahead with plans to extend Parliament's term for one more year, following two extensions in 2013 and 2014 .



While the Change and Reform Bloc and LF have been pushing for a hybrid voting law introduced by Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil, Change and Reform Bloc MP Nabil Nicolas said that they are still open to a full proportional electoral law.

...