Lebanese NGO marks Civil War 27th anniversary

Local NGO Offre Joie marked the 27th anniversary of the end of the Civil War in a ceremony outside Beirut's National Museum on Wednesday.



More than 150,000 people were killed in the 1975-1990 war, which left the country's infrastructure in shambles and displaced more than one million people.



The Taif Accord, a national reconciliation agreement which was signed in 1989 by Lebanese parliamentarians in Saudi Arabia, finally put an end to the war, dissolving or weakening most militias and giving more power to Syria in Lebanon.

...