Aoun delays House session on extension, averts crisis

In an unprecedented move Wednesday, President Michel Aoun pulled the country back from the brink of a severe crisis by activating his prerogative to delay a parliamentary session that had caused consternation among the public and political parties.



Parliament can now no longer hold sessions until May 15, while its term will end on June 21 .



Speaker Nabih Berri welcomed Aoun's decision.



Any new electoral law will entail a "technical" extension to Parliament's term in order to allow the Interior Ministry to lay the groundwork for holding elections under the new law, and inform the electorate of its mechanisms.



The announcements came after a day of marathon meetings held by the major political parties as they attempted to reach a last-minute agreement on the nature of the new electoral law.



Aoun met with Prime Minister Saad Hariri ahead of his televised speech.



Hariri also met with Free Patriotic Movement MP Ibrahim Kanaan.



Hezbollah's deputy head Sheikh Naim Qassem also met with Kanaan and reiterated that the priority remains reaching a consensus over a new vote law.

...