Joint force enters refugee camp hotspot

The Palestinian joint security force Wednesday were finally able to move in and hold the former stronghold of an extremist, ending six days of clashes in south Lebanon's Palestinian refugee camp of Ain al-Hilweh. After several delays and attempts marred with further bloodshed, the joint force entered Al-Tiri neighborhood inside the Sidon camp that was once the main stronghold of Bilal Badr, who has links to Al-Qaeda.



Since Friday, Al-Tiri has been the epicenter of battles between Badr's faction and the joint force made up of numerous groups in the camp backed by Fatah Movement fighters.



The joint force was due to enter Al-Tiri Tuesday morning, Badr having fled late Monday, but the extremist's loyalists who remained embedded in the area opened fire on the advancing units.



Wednesday, an exchange of fire erupted in the camp was set to delay the deployment of the joint force.



The decision to send the joint force into the camp was taken during a meeting in Sidon for the Palestinian political leadership and the camp's Islamic factions.



Gunmen loyal to Badr agreed to leave the area before the joint force moved in.

