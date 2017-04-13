Another Parliament extension? No, thanks

The Lebanese public Wednesday appeared dismayed at the possibility of yet another extension of Parliament's term, with several members of the public saying the country's current lawmakers no longer represented them. Before President Michel Aoun announced Wednesday evening that a parliamentary session scheduled for Thursday would be postponed for a month, it had been expected that lawmakers would, at the session, extend their term for the third time since 2009 .



The 44-year-old criticized the fact that many of Parliament's lawmakers, some of whom are quite old, had inherited their positions.



Parliamentary elections had originally been scheduled to take place between May 21 and June 21, but politicians have as yet failed to agree on a new electoral law to replace the 1960 majoritarian law that governed the 2009 elections.



This led Speaker Nabih Berri to announce Tuesday a parliamentary session for Thursday to extend Parliament's tenure by one more year.

