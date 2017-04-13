Hariri calls for vigilance to ensure Easter weekend security

Prime Minister Saad Hariri Wednesday called for vigilance and additional security forces to deploy in anticipation of Easter weekend while chairing a security meeting at the Grand Serail. Hariri called for security deployments similar to the large increase in police presence to prevent terror attacks ahead of New Year's Eve.



Hariri also called on the security apparatus to avoid any confrontation with protesters, a statement from his media office said.



Senior defense and security officials also attended, including Defense Minister Yaacoub Sarraf, Army head Gen. Joseph Aoun and General Security head Maj.

