France next for ad contest winners

The winners of the Young Lions Print Competition 2017 were announced Wednesday, after Executive Magazine last week held the seven-hour creative ad competition. Elie Fakhry and Stephanie Koyess, from advertising company Fortune Promoseven, won first place out of 33 submissions by teams from 13 different advertising companies.



The competition guidelines were identical to those of the global competition to be held in Cannes.



The ad submissions were designed for a Lebanese nonprofit organization, the identity of which remained a secret until the morning of the event.



All 33 submissions for this year's competition can be viewed on Executive's website.

