FPM praises President Aoun's decision on Parliament session

Free Patriotic Movement officials Thursday praised President Michel Aoun for activating Article 59 of the Constitution and postponing a controversial Parliament session one day earlier.



President Aoun Wednesday postponed a controversial parliamentary extension session scheduled for Thursday, preventing lawmakers from extending their term by one year and possibly defusing tensions ahead of planned protests.



Several political parties and activists in Lebanon earlier Wednesday mobilized for rallies ahead of the Parliament session that was expected to see the extension of lawmaker's mandate for a third term.

...