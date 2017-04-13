PM Hariri looks back at Lebanon's civil war, calls for coexistence

Prime Minister Saad Hariri Thursday called for peace and coexistence in a video posted on his Twitter account commemorating the 42nd anniversary of the start of the Lebanese civil war.



The prime minister added that it's a shared responsibility to prevent a war from breaking out again.



Over 150,000 people were killed in the 1975-1990 war, which left the country's infrastructure in shambles and displaced more than one million people.



The Taif Accord, a national reconciliation agreement which was signed in 1989 by Lebanese parliamentarians in Saudi Arabia, finally put an end to the war, dissolving or weakening most militias and giving more power to Syria in Lebanon.

...