Lebanese Army commander Gen. Joseph Aoun Thursday called for peace in the Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp, condemning the recent violence.



Since the deployment of the Palestinian Joint Forces Wednesday, the situation has de-escalated and the clashes are at a standstill.



He called for more security in Sidon, particularly in areas surrounding the camp, confirming that the army will retaliate against any violent attack, whether it is aimed at the security forces or the residents of the camp.

