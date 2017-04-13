Life slowly returns to normal in south Lebanon refugee camp

Palestinian refugees Thursday moved back into the Al-Tiri neighborhood in the southern Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp after six days of clashes.



Large groups of displaced Palestinians returned to their homes in the Al-Tiri neighborhood, which is now under the control of the camp's joint factional security forces.



Earlier Thursday, Lebanese Army commander Gen. Joseph Aoun inspected the military units deployed in the southern city of Sidon and the surrounding areas of Ain al-Hilweh.



Ain al-Hilweh witnessed intense clashes for nearly a week, after Fatah Movement fighters and members of the joint Palestinian security force faced off against a group led by Al-Qaeda-linked extremist Bilal Badr in the camp's Al-Tiri neighborhood.

