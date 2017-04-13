Maronite Patriarch Beshara Rai washes feet of Roumieh inmates

Maronite Patriarch Beshara Rai washed the feet of 12 inmates during a Holy Thursday Mass held in Roumieh Prison, Lebanon's largest jail.



Rai encouraged the convicts to spend their time behind bars repenting and meditating, in order to turn their punishment into a rebirth, and to cleanse themselves from sin.



Bowing before each inmate, the 75-year-old patriarch washed, dried and kissed their feet.



Rai stressed the importance of preserving the dignity of each prisoner, and emphasized God's love for each of them.

...