Beit Beirut hosts launch of library project

On the eve of the 42nd anniversary of the start of the Lebanese Civil War, the Beit Beirut Museum and Urban Cultural Center hosted the launch of its library project, attracting glitterati and media attention, as well as criticism from the museum's scientific committee.



The Beit Beirut scientific committee released a statement in Arabic Thursday decrying the use of the space for another event while the program and governance of the project has not yet been completed.



The committee emphasized the need to prioritize the appointment of a cultural director, who would be tasked with setting the administrative structure, management policies and cultural programming of the museum, in cooperation with an independent executive committee.



The 14-member scientific committee is made up of architects, urban planners and experts in sociology, history, museums and anthropology, and has been part of the working team for the project since 2008 .



The museum has hosted several high-profile "launch" events, including one to mark the completion of building works in May last year, under the then-outgoing Beirut municipal administration.



The library that Wednesday's event was intended to celebrate will also open "soon," according to Abou Ayyash, who gushed about the building.

