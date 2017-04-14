Picking up the pieces in Ain al-Hilweh

After warring factions in the Palestinian refugee camp of Ain al-Hilweh laid down their weapons Wednesday, refugees began returning to the restive camp to assess the damage inflicted by six days of fighting. A representative of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency told The Daily Star that its health centers in the camp will resume operations Friday.



Camp residents returning to the neighborhood of Al-Tiri – the epicenter of the recent clashes – said they couldn't believe the extent of the destruction, which had wrecked homes, shops and cars. At least 15 stores and homes were burned to the ground during the fighting.



Osama Ibrahim estimated the destruction of his phone call center at around LL380,000,000 ($250,000).



"Although the organization is yet to carry out a rapid and full assessment, initial evaluation shows that around 80 houses are partially destroyed, eight fully destroyed and 75 shops burned and destroyed," Daoud said. There has also been significant damage to local infrastructure, he added.



Lebanese Army head Gen. Joseph Aoun Thursday inspected military units deployed nearby to Ain al-Hilweh.

