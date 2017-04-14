General Security detains alleged Jabhat Fatah al-Sham operative

The brother of a deceased extremist was recently arrested by General Security in north Lebanon, the agency announced in a statement released Thursday.



Jalal Mansour, the brother of the late Osama Mansour, was arrested after an intense investigation, the statement said.



Jalal Mansour was believed to have been a member his brother's militant group.



He was also wanted on over 40 arrest warrants, issued in absentia, for murder, terrorism, fighting the Army and kidnapping a soldier.



After examining the information they had received, the agency deduced that the material referred to Jalal Mansour, who was reportedly lying low in north Lebanon.

...