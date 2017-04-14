ISF arrests suspected child rapist in Mount Lebanon

The Internal Security Forces announced the arrest of a suspected child rapist in the Mount Lebanon town of Aley.



During questioning, S.Kh told police he had lured and raped four boys, aged between 9 and 16, on multiple occasions.



The suspect was held by the authorities for further questioning.



A 19-year-old Syrian was arrested on suspicion of harboring links to a suspected people smuggler in the town of Suweiri, in the West Bekaa, state media reported.



Following questioning, the suspect, identified as A.Sh., confessed to working for a people smuggler in the area.



The ISF announced it had arrested 160 suspects on miscellaneous charges, the NNA reported.

...