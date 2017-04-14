Tajeddine part of U.S. terror prosecution trend

The recent indictment of Kassem Tajeddine, a Lebanese businessman accused of violating U.S. sanctions laws, represents part of an increasing – and potentially questionable – trend in terrorism prosecutions, experts say.



On March 12 this year he was arrested in Casablanca while in transit from the Guinean city of Conakry and extradited to the U.S. to stand trial. However, in an indictment unsealed several weeks ago, the current charges that led to his arrest were accusations of circumventing U.S. sanctions to continue doing business with U.S. companies, rather than providing direct assistance to Hezbollah.



Under normal circumstances, experts explain that the sanctions Tajeddine is being charged under are limited to people or property directly subject to U.S. jurisdiction and not generally used to accuse foreign entities of criminal conduct.



The government's allegation, and potential innovation in how these cases are tried, Cullis explained, is that the wire transfers caused U.S. institutions to engage in activities prohibited under American sanctions.



However, this charge is ultimately dependent on what Cullis termed the "50 percent rule".

...