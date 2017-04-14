Rivals set to intensify efforts to break vote law deadlock

A newly formed ministerial committee tasked with drafting a new electoral law will intensify its efforts next week following the Easter holiday to reach an agreement on a voting system so as to avert the country falling into a political crisis, official sources said Thursday. Similarly, the Cabinet is set to hold intensive meetings next week to follow up on the committee's deliberations aimed at narrowing differences between the rival factions over a new vote law to govern the upcoming parliamentary elections, the sources said.



A day after suspending Parliament for one month to prevent a new extension of its term, thus averting a fresh political deadlock for now, Aoun reassured the Lebanese that there would be a new vote law that safeguards their interests and sets the stage for parliamentary elections in a free and democratic atmosphere.



By using his prerogative under Article 59 of the Constitution to postpone Parliament's meeting by one month, Aoun has not only defused a major political crisis and averted a much-feared confrontation between supporters of the three major Christian parties – the FPM, the Lebanese Forces and the Kataeb Party – opposing extension of Parliament's mandate and security forces, but also given rival factions a new lease of life to try to agree on a new electoral law to govern the upcoming elections.

