Parliament extension proposal achieved desired results: MP Fattoush

East Lebanon lawmaker Nicolas Fattoush Friday said that his proposal to renew the Parliament's mandate for a year had been to prevent the state from descending into vacuum and to press rivals to swiftly agree on a new electoral law.



Fattoush hailed President Michel Aoun's move to put off the Parliament's meeting until May 15, which gives rivals a chance to agree on a new electoral law.



Aoun Wednesday suspended Parliament for one month to prevent a new extension of its term, thus averting a fresh political deadlock for the time being.

...