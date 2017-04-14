Families of Lebanon inmates rally for general amnesty

The families of inmates Friday rallied in the north and east Lebanon to press for a general amnesty.



Last month, Interior Minister Nouhad Machnouk told The Daily Star that he would only support a general amnesty once a detailed review had been conducted into the severity of the crimes of those detained.



From the Bekaa Valley, Sidon and all the way to Tripoli, Lebanese have been demonstrating for a general amnesty law that would forgive hundreds of thousands of crimes.



In the southern city of Sidon, supporters of radical preacher Ahmad al-Assir rally every Friday after prayers to demand an amnesty for family members charged with terrorism over their involvement in the Abra clashes.

...