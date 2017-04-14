Lebanon police arrest suspected Byblos Bank robber

Police raided the suspect's house in Bsalim area in Metn, where they found the pump-action shotgun that was used in the robbery.



Several similar bank robberies have occurred across the country over the past few months – and the thefts happening in waves.



The Internal Security Forces announced earlier this year that it had detained members of a possible bank robbery ring involved in a string of recent heists.



In a previous interview with The Daily Star, Sami Zod, a former captain in the Lebanese police force and current CEO of Zod Security – a Lebanese security firm that works with banks – said that a lack of adequate protective measures contributed to the high levels of armed bank robberies.

