Amal Movement condemns Syria bus explosion

Lebanon's Amal Movement Saturday denounced a bomb blast that targeted a bus convoy of evacuees waiting to enter Syria's Aleppo, killing and wounding dozens of people.



The blast hit buses in the Rashidin area on Aleppo's outskirts, which had been waiting to cross from rebel-held territory into the government-controlled city itself, carrying people evacuated from two Shiite villages on Friday.



The residents, alongside hundreds of pro-government fighters, had left the two rebel-besieged villages in northwest Idlib province under a deal where in exchange, hundreds of Sunni insurgents and their families moved out of a government-besieged area near Damascus.

...